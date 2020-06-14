Steven M. Lott Jr., 40, passed away on June 9, 2020. Born on 04/11/1980, in Charleston, South Carolina to Steven Lott Sr. and Ramona Lott. He worked through the years as a mechanic, welder, and an over the road trucker. He had 4 children; Eliza(17), Constance(15), April (14), and Bentley(8), until he married his married his wife, Mikayla Martin and they had their youngest child, Steven III (2). His latest job was with Johnsrud Transport where he was an over the road truck driver. He thoroughly enjoyed being a truck driver, shooting guns, spending time with his family, and he was a fantastic cook (which we will greatly miss his smoked meat). He was always more than willing to help anyone in need, including rescuing animals (5). Survived by his wife, Mikayla; children, Eliza, Constance, April, Bentley, and Steven; parents, Steven Sr. and Ramona Lott; siblings, Vanessa, Mary, Laura, and Dustin; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Stevie. A private family service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday (6/18/20) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel (3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE) with live streaming options available. A public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday (6/17/20) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.