Steven Lynn Koenig

October 6, 2019

Steven Lynn Koenig, 60 of Lincoln, passed away Sunday evening. Funeral services, 10 am Monday, October 14, Berean Church, 70th & Hwy 2 in Lincoln. Graveside, 1 pm Monday, October 14, Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. Viewing: Sunday, noon-8 pm at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 pm, a time of remembrance and sharing will follow at 7 pm. Arrangements: Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice; harmanwrightmortuary.com

