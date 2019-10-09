October 6, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Steven Lynn Koenig, 60 of Lincoln, passed away Sunday evening. Funeral services, 10 am Monday, October 14, Berean Church, 70th & Hwy 2 in Lincoln. Graveside, 1 pm Monday, October 14, Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. Viewing: Sunday, noon-8 pm at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 pm, a time of remembrance and sharing will follow at 7 pm. Arrangements: Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice; harmanwrightmortuary.com