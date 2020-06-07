October 23, 1952 - May 22, 2020
Steven Henry Dahl, age 67, passed away May 22, 2020 at his home in Lincoln, NE. He was born October 23, 1952, to Stanley and Ruby (Nelson) Dahl, in Madison, MN. They moved to Sioux Falls, SD when Steve was eight years old, and he graduated from Sioux Falls' Washington High School in 1970. Steve attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and lived in Lincoln the rest of his life.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles, and is survived by 16 cousins.
No funeral service is planned. Private burial will be at Hayden Cemetery in Madison, MN. Arrangements are being handled by Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West “O” Street in Lincoln, and condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com .
