Steven Henry Dahl, age 67, passed away May 22, 2020 at his home in Lincoln, NE. He was born October 23, 1952, to Stanley and Ruby (Nelson) Dahl, in Madison, MN. They moved to Sioux Falls, SD when Steve was eight years old, and he graduated from Sioux Falls' Washington High School in 1970. Steve attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and lived in Lincoln the rest of his life.