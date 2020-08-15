You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steven Gerard Stangl
View Comments

Steven Gerard Stangl

{{featured_button_text}}

Steven Gerard Stangl

Auburn, December 15, 1960 - August 14, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Steven Stangl, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News