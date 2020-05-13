× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steven Eugene Null

May 10, 2020

Steven Eugene Null, loving husband, father and friend, age 70, of Lincoln, Nebraska, went to be with our Heavenly Father May 10, 2020 in Firth, Nebraska. He was born to Eugene Joseph Null and Bernice Evelyn (Newman) Null in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for 45 years for the city of Lincoln, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy Jean (Danley) Null; sons, Scot (Jody) Null; Rodney Null; and daughter Pamela (Davis) Graves; grandchildren, Ashlee (Kory) Gutknecht, Heather Parks, Cory VanDeventer, Josh VanDeventer (Abry Cahoon), Mandy, Jesse (Caitie) Null; great-grandchildren, Branson, and Alexis Gutknecht, Holly and Noah VanDeventer, Kingston and Kylie VanDeventer. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and brother-in-law Lonnie Upton.

Services will be notified at a later date. In lieu of flowers, monetary memorials may be sent in care of the family at PO Box 54, Firth, NE 68358. Aspen Cremations and Burial Services, 4822 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68504

