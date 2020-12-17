Steven Eugene Kreifels
October 5, 1955 - December 11, 2020
Steven Eugene Kreifels, 65, of Lincoln, passed away December 11, 2020. Born in Lincoln on October 5, 1955 to John and Rosie (Olson) Kreifels. Steven worked as a material handler for 34 years at Lincoln Electric System.
Family members include wife Debra (Abell) Kreifels; children, Nicole Gandara, and Tanner (Traci) Kreifels; grandchildren, Hanna Gandara, Sam Gandara, Mackenzie Kreifels, and Luke Kreifels; brothers, John (Ronda) Kreifels, and David (Patty) Kreifels; brother-in-law, John Reifenrath; many brother and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents; godson, Matthew Reifenrath; sister, Jolene Reifenrath.
Memorial Service will take place Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln, NE. Livestreaming available. Private graveside service for immediate family only following the funeral at the Eagle Cemetery in Eagle, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
