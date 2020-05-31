× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 27, 2020

Steven Eugene Donahoo of Utica, Nebraska (formerly Lincoln) passed away after a long battle with leukemia on May 27, 2020 at the age of 54. He lived most of his life in Lincoln. Steve was not only a role model for his family but for many families in the neighborhood. He was called legend by many.

Steve had a passion for many things: riding his motorcycle, cooking for family and friends especially for July 4th, Santa Claus, decorating for Halloween, Charlie Brown specials and recently started his new hobby of wood working; Steve worked at Smithfield foods for over 35 years.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Chuck and LaVerna (Vernie) Donahoo. He is survived by his loving wife Melissa, brother and sister-in-law Scott and Amy, sons Nathan, Chris, Zach, Brandon, and Jesse, and father figure to the Avila children; 12 grandchildren, many special friends.

Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to Wyuka Funeral Home, in care of Steve, which will be used in part to pay forward for other leukemia patients to help them as he was helped. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Steve will be interred at Wyuka Cemetery on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com