Steven E. Yawn, 57, of Lincoln, passed away Jan. 3, 2021. Born Sept. 26, 1963 in Lincoln to Eugene and Connie (Workman) Yawn. Services will be 1 P.M. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 AM until service time Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment: Wyuka Cemetery. Condolences: wyuka.com