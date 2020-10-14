Steven Douglas Wood, 73, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020 at Homestead nursing home. Born July 15, 1947, to Marian (Anderson) Wood, and Earl Wood Jr. of Lincoln. Steven served in the U.S. Army and toured in Viet Nam. Worked for Hinky Dinky Food Stores for many years. Enjoyed bowling and word games.

Preceded in death by mother, Marian Wood, and father, Earl Wood Jr. Survived by brother, Larry Wood and wife Joan of Oklahoma, sister Patricia (Wood) Kubes of Crete; brothers, Rodney Wood and Gary Wood of Lincoln, many nieces and nephews for whom he was known as "the duck". He will be missed by all.