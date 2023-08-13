Steven Douglas Gossard, age 71, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. When he was not out enjoying the outdoors he was home spending time with his family and wife of 50 years, Carol, his son, Dan, and daughter, Jeni. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Carolyn Gossard. A visitation for Steven will be held Monday, August 14, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 PM. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com