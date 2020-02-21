You have free articles remaining.
February 19, 2020
Steven Douglas Ferguson, 69, of Lincoln, passed away Feb. 19, 2020. Viewing will be Sunday 9-9 and Monday 9-10:30 both at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 10:30am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2:30pm at the Nelson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Steven Ferguson, please visit Tribute Store.