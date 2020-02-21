Steven Douglas Ferguson
February 19, 2020

Steven Douglas Ferguson, 69, of Lincoln, passed away Feb. 19, 2020. Viewing will be Sunday 9-9 and Monday 9-10:30 both at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 10:30am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2:30pm at the Nelson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

