July 25, 1950 - March 8, 2020

Steven Craig Moser was born on July 25, 1950 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Warren and Patricia Moser. He passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Steve graduated from Southeast High School in 1968 with many friends. Over the years, Steve worked long and happy days in sales for a variety of businesses. It was a fitting career for a friendly, welcoming guy who never met a stranger and was quick to share a story.

Steve's passion for sports was well-known and celebrated. Whether playing Triple A softball for many years, coaching his children, or watching Husker football and the KC Royals, Steve could connect with anyone and everyone about sports. Although Steve's happiest times were spent with family and friends, Steve also loved animals and enjoyed spending time with his faithful and beloved dog, Lily.