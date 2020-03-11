July 25, 1950 - March 8, 2020
Steven Craig Moser was born on July 25, 1950 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Warren and Patricia Moser. He passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Steve graduated from Southeast High School in 1968 with many friends. Over the years, Steve worked long and happy days in sales for a variety of businesses. It was a fitting career for a friendly, welcoming guy who never met a stranger and was quick to share a story.
Steve's passion for sports was well-known and celebrated. Whether playing Triple A softball for many years, coaching his children, or watching Husker football and the KC Royals, Steve could connect with anyone and everyone about sports. Although Steve's happiest times were spent with family and friends, Steve also loved animals and enjoyed spending time with his faithful and beloved dog, Lily.
Steve is survived by Darlene (Dar), his loving wife of 30 years; his children Kasey (Mike) Adams, Abbie (Christian) Moser, and Brady (Ellie) Moser, who filled him with love, joy, and a sense of pride; and family: sister, Kris (Ron) Briel; aunt, Marcia Motz; sister and brothers-in-law, Judy (Stephen) Grund, Donna (Jim) Jorgenson, Joyce (Bill) Lenz, Linda (Gary) Kleven, Dan (Karen) Larsen, Jerry (Julie) Larsen, Sally (Jason) Zwiefel; cousins, nieces, and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by in parents, parents-in-law, aunts, uncles, and infant nephew.
Funeral services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:30pm. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12 from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home. Steve will be remembered for his courageous fight with Parkinson's disease and his joy for family, friends, and life. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Lincolnfh.com.