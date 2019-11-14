{{featured_button_text}}
Steven B. Ottmann

March 7, 1946 - November 11, 2019

Steven B. Ottmann, age 73 years, of Dorchester, born March 7, 1946, passed away November 11, 2019.

Visitation: 5 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14, at Dorchester United Methodist Church, Dorchester. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 15, Dorchester United Methodist Church, with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Graveside service and interment: Dorchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends donate blood at the nearest blood bank or make a financial donation to a future SCC scholarship for a local student. Please help us to remember Steve with a gift of future joy. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Service information

Nov 14
Visitation
Thursday, November 14, 2019
5:00PM-7:30PM
Dorchester United Methodist Church
612 Lincoln Avenue
Dorchester, NE 68343
Nov 15
Funeral Service
Friday, November 15, 2019
10:30AM
Dorchester United Methodist Church
612 Lincoln Avenue
Dorchester, NE 68343
Nov 15
Graveside Services and Interment
Friday, November 15, 2019
11:30AM
Dorchester Cemetery
336 County Road 1500
Dorchester, NE 68343
