Steve "Wonder" Gottula
July 30, 1956 - March 19, 2023
Steve "Wonder" Gottula, 66, of Lincoln.
Gathering of Family and Friends from 2PM to 4PM, Saturday, March 25, at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5849 Fremont St. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com.
