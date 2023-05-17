Steve “Stevie” Brooks

Steve “Stevie” Brooks, 72, of Lincoln, NE was peacefully called home by his late mother and father on May 08, 2023. One of nine children, Steve grew up in a sometimes chaotic but always loving household with seven sisters and one brother. Before his retirement, Steve worked for the USDA as a Cartographic Technician, which is definitely why he always had the uncanny ability to know where everything and everyone was at all times. However, the job he was most proud of and served selflessly was his unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of his entire family.

Steve will forever be remembered as the patient, kindhearted, devoted, trustworthy, eclectic, funny, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend he was in life. Steve is not only the blueprint for how family should be, but also how humanity should be.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Willie J. (Brooks); his mother, Revordia “Peggy” (Brooks, née Jones); and his younger brother, Danny (Brooks).

Steve is mourned by his sisters Joyce (Coleman), Glenda (Wimes), Bonnie (Brooks), Linda (Riggins), Rena (McWilliams), Krista (Brooks), and Candace (Brooks); many nieces & nephews; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and many friends.

Always there for his family without question, we ask that the favor is returned in his name. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, from 6-8 PM, Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Celebration of Life will be held 1 PM, Friday, May 19 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.

Memorials to the family.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com