March 16, 1977 - May 29, 2020
Steve “Bludwynd” Bechtel, 43, from Lincoln, NE died on 5/29/2020. Born on 3/16/77 in Lincoln to Marvin and Patricia (Cunningham) Bechtel. Steve was a Senior Associate for AllState Insurance, former Branch Manager at Citi Financial, was formerly an active member of Norwood Park PTO, former Cub Master for Pack 10, and anything his son was involved in. He loved video games, comic books, politics and a good debate. Above all he loved family and friends.
Family members include his wife Stacy (Cookus); son, Kryton; parents; sister, Peggy Kingery; nieces, Zandra Kingery and Mykayla Moeschen; nephew, Austin Kingery; mother-in-law, Bettie Cookus; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Public visitation Friday 6/12/2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill). Service will be held on Saturday, 6/13/2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com
