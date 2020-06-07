Steve “Bludwynd” Bechtel, 43, from Lincoln, NE died on 5/29/2020. Born on 3/16/77 in Lincoln to Marvin and Patricia (Cunningham) Bechtel. Steve was a Senior Associate for AllState Insurance, former Branch Manager at Citi Financial, was formerly an active member of Norwood Park PTO, former Cub Master for Pack 10, and anything his son was involved in. He loved video games, comic books, politics and a good debate. Above all he loved family and friends.