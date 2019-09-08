February 17, 1945 - September 5, 2019
Sterling “Bud” Gray, Jr., 74. Retired firefighter, paramedic. Bud was born February 17, 1945 to Sterling and Katherine (Nance), Sr.
He is survived by wife Elizabeth; daughter, Karen (Carl) Welch; sons, Jim (Susan) Gray, Mike Gray; grandchildren, Andy Gray, Jadea Welch and Matt Welch. Preceded in death by parents, sister and grandparents.
Rosary will be at 9:30 am, Thursday, September 12, 2019, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 K St., Lincoln, NE. Cremation, no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to family for later designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sterling Gray, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.