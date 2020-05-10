Stephen W. Johnson
Stephen W. Johnson

Stephen W. Johnson

December 15, 1946 - May 6, 2020

Stephen W. Johnson, 73, of Lincoln, died on May 6, 2020. Mr. Johnson was born December 15, 1946 to Harold & Pearl (Campbell) Johnson in Lincoln, NE. Stephen worked as a Psychiatric Technician at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his longtime companion, Patrick T. Harder.

No services are planned at this time as Stephen's wishes were to be cremated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.

