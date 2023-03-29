Stephen T. Knouse

June 12, 1952 - March 27, 2023

Stephen T. Knouse 70, of Lincoln, died on March 27, 2023. Born on June 12, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa where he lived for several years. He was an only child. Stephen enlisted in the United States Navy in October 1970. The Navy sent Stephen to the University of Nebraska where he graduated in 1975 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was commissioned an Ensign upon graduation.

Stephen met his wife, Jane Brinkmeyer, at the University and they were married on May 18, 1974. He attended the Naval Postgraduate School and graduated with a master's degree in mechanical engineering. Stephen retired from the Navy in October of 1990. Pickleball was Stephen's favorite pastime and he also loved his two cats.

He is survived by his wife, Jane of Lincoln; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Scott and Jan Brinkmeyer of Leawood, Kansas.

Private family service only.