Stephen H. Leeper DDS
September 29, 1935 - July 14, 2019
Stephen H. Leeper DDS, 83 of Lincoln, passed away on July 14, 2019. He was born September 29, 1935 in Hastings, to Hubert and Harriet (Hopper) Leeper. He earned his degree, first in his class, in 1959. He worked 37 years at his alma mater, the UNMC College of Dentistry, the final 10 years as Dean. He also served as President of JDRF International and Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the national dental honorary. Beyond these important leadership positions, his other passions were family, the Cornhuskers, Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and fly-fishing. Surviving family include his wife of 60 years Jan Leeper of Lincoln, daughter Kathy Leeper, MD and her husband Scott Rasmussen, MD of Lincoln, son Mark Leeper, PhD and his wife Karen Leeper, PhD of Shreveport, LA; five grandchildren, Laura and Tom Rasmussen, and Emily, Hannah, and Wyatt Leeper; and brother David Leeper and his wife Elke of San Tan, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 18 ,2019 at Roper and Son's South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Memorials can be sent to the Drs. Stephen H. & Hubert J. Leeper Scholarship Fund for the UNMC College of Dentistry, via the University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508; the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1650 S. 70th St., #201, 68506; or Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group, attn: Pam Fink 6310 South St. Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.