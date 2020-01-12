Stephen Elsas Kalish

Upon graduation from law school, he clerked for Judge L. P. Moore, United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He practiced law in Los Angeles for a law firm and the Western Center for Law and Poverty before joining the faculty of the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1971 where he taught Legal Process, Legal History, Legal Profession, Corporations, and Advanced Corporations. He also served as the director of the Center for the Teaching and Study of Applied Ethics. While at the College, he served a Fellow in Law and Humanities at Harvard, a Fellow in Law and Economics at the University of Miami, an academic visitor at the London School of Economics, and a scholar in residence at King's College, London. He retired in 2005 and moved with his wife, Suzanne, to the Seattle area.