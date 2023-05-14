Stephen Elmer Petsch "Spee"

January 28, 1943 - March 31, 2023

Stephen Elmer Petsch “Spee”, a beloved father, grandfather, business owner, and member of the Lincoln, Nebraska community, passed away on March 31, 2023, at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer and his mother Margaret.

Stephen was born on January 28, 1943, in Paris, Texas. He grew up in Columbus, Nebraska, graduated from Columbus, High School and attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he graduated with a degree in English.

During and post college, a strong work ethic and adventurous spirit resulted in work experiences spanning regional railroads, Colorado ski towns, an Atlanta-based insurer, a local public television studio, and a wine and spirits distributor. His ultimate business endeavor was the Framing Company, a picture framing and art dealing business he owned and operated for more than 30 years. Originally co-founded as the Darkroom & U Frame It Shop, the Framing Company become a fixture of the downtown Lincoln business scene, employing dozens of aspiring creatives and introducing core customers, which included area businesses, universities, designers, and individuals to artists and art from across the globe.

In addition to his work, Stephen was an avid reader, traveler, and lover of the arts. He had a deep appreciation for art in all forms and was an avid collector and sharer of paintings, photographs, books, music, films, and sculpture. Later in life, his travels were often powered by what he, and many of his contemporaries, considered to be a near perfect machine - a Harley Davidson Fat Boy. Stephen was also a lifelong fan of Husker sports, as well as the New York Yankees.

Most importantly, Stephen loved his family and friends deeply. He is survived by his siblings Josette (Brian) Kluck, Tom (Cathie) Petsch, children, Kris (Tom) Schaff, Jesse (Anj) Petsch, and Dillon Cornett, as well as his grandchildren Sam, Sarah, Ameya and Nithali. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Stephen's life will be held on Sunday, May 28 at the North Apothecary Loft in Lincoln from 4 – 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UNL School of Art, Art History, and Design Fund.