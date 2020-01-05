Stephen Dean Jones, 39, of Lincoln passed away January 1, 2020. Born on July 26, 1980, in Lincoln, to Larry and Patricia (Crabtree) Jones. Family members include his wife Tyleena and children Cali, Caden, Emberlyn and Raymond all of Lincoln; Parents Patricia and Larry Jones of Roca; sister Stephanie Jones of Lewiston, NE; nephews Dylan, Riley and Tristan, all of Roca. Preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Marian Crabtree.