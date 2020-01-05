Stephen Dean Jones
July 26, 1980 - January 1, 2020

Stephen Dean Jones, 39, of Lincoln passed away January 1, 2020. Born on July 26, 1980, in Lincoln, to Larry and Patricia (Crabtree) Jones. Family members include his wife Tyleena and children Cali, Caden, Emberlyn and Raymond all of Lincoln; Parents Patricia and Larry Jones of Roca; sister Stephanie Jones of Lewiston, NE; nephews Dylan, Riley and Tristan, all of Roca. Preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Marian Crabtree.

Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Roca United Methodist Church, 4824 Main Street, Roca, NE 68430. Burial in the Roca Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences at metcalffuneralservices.com

