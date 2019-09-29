November 21, 1949 - September 25, 2019
Stephen D. Thompson went to be with Our Lord, His Savior Jesus Christ, September 25, 2019. Steve was born November 21, 1949, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Norbert and Eunice (Godbee) Thompson. He served in the 1st Marine Division, 5th Regiment of the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. Steve raised his family in Lincoln, NE. He retired from Molex after 31 years.
Steve in survived by his loving wife, Pamela and their four children; Ryan Thompson, Jared (wife Elizabeth) Thompson, Sarah Thompson and Dustin Thompson – all of Lincoln, NE. His grandchildren; Lauren, Lilly, Elliott, Milton, and James Thompson. He is also survived by his brother, Larry (wife Dora) Thompson of Lincoln, and sister Barbara (husband Calvin) Busse of Springfield, MO; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Thompson, and grandson William Thompson.
Services will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home: 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510. After a luncheon, all are invited to attend 2:00pm graveside services with full military honors at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday, Oct. 1st from 5-7 pm, at the Funeral Home.Memorials may be directed to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.