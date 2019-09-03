April 12, 1950 - July 11, 2019
Stephen A. Nimic, age 69, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism on July 11, 2019. Steve was born April 12, 1950 to Robert H. and Georgia F. Nimic.
Steve graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968. After high school Steve served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1975. He returned to Lincoln as a licensed electrician and worked at Scheider Electric (Square D) for more than 40 years.
Steve enjoyed flying his plane, water skiing, and snow skiing with friends. Steve is survived by his 6 brothers, his sister, and their families. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents Robert H. and Georgia F. Nimic.
