Stephen A. McBride

November 18, 1954 - March 23, 2023

Stephen A. McBride, 68, of Lincoln, passed away on March 23, 2023. He was born on November 18, 1954 in Omaha, NE to William and Mary Ethel (Head) McBride. Steve worked as Technician at Xerox and retired after more than 30 years.

Family members include his wife Marilee McBride; daughters Kelli (Jesse) Arens and Jenna (Brett) Maher; sons Michael (Liz) McBride and Seth (Gretchen) McBride; stepchildren Sheri Arnold, Travis (Kristine) Weber, Ashley (Michael) Behrends; 16 grandchildren; siblings Billy McBride, Mary Glorfield, Mark (Kim) McBride, and Joan McBride; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Barbara (Fischer) McBride.

In lieu of a funeral service, an Open House/Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to the American Heart Association. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com