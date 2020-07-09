Stephanie A. Swanson

A private service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Otoe. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. If you wish to join in the procession with the family, please meet at St. John's Lutheran Church at 10:30 A.M. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles and the service will be available by radio broadcast.