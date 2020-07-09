July 12, 1969 – July 5, 2020
Stephanie A. Swanson, 50 of Syracuse, passed away July 5, 2020.
A private service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Otoe. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. If you wish to join in the procession with the family, please meet at St. John's Lutheran Church at 10:30 A.M. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles and the service will be available by radio broadcast.
Everyone is invited to the Syracuse County Club immediately following the burial. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. A memorial fund for Stephanie Swanson has been established at Countryside Bank in Syracuse. Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.