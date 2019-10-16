March 1, 1931 - October 12, 2019
Stella Elizabeth Tyson, 88, of Lincoln, passed away October 12, 2019. Born March 1, 1931 in Burke, SD to Frank and Anastazia (Dvorak) Suchy. Stella worked in customer service for Havelock Bank and was an Avon representative for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Family members include her son Stephen (JoAnn) Tyson; 2 nieces; close family friends and extended family Mary Ann Novotny, Dave and Sharon Plugge, Donna and Larry Canfield. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph L. Tyson; son Joseph F. Tyson and 2 sisters.
Rosary: 1:00 p.m. Friday (10-18-19) St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Troy Schweiger and Rev. Msgr John Perkinton officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.