Stella A. Hans
Stella A. Hans

Stella A. Hans

Stella A. Hans

May 9, 1927 - January 3, 2020

Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation 1-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hans family for future designations. zabkafuneralhome.com

Service information

Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Jan 8
Family Receiving Friends
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jan 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
10:00AM
Jan 9
Graveside Services and Interment
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
Germantown Cemetery
2031 Old Mill Road
Garland, NE 68360
Jan 9
Lunch following Graveside Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
12:00PM
Seward V.F.W. Club
243 S. 9th
Seward, NE 68434
