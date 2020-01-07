Stella A. Hans

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation 1-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hans family for future designations. zabkafuneralhome.com