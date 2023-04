Stanley J. Zoubek, 71 years of age, of Tobias, NE passed away in Lincoln on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 AM on April 19, 2023 at the United St. John's Church of Christ in Western, NE. Visitation at church from 2-8PM on Tuesday with family greeting 6-7:30PM. View full obituary, video, and service at www.ghchapel.com.