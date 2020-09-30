September 22, 1934 - September 29, 2020

Stanley George Jensen, 86, of Lincoln, died September 29, 2020 due to heart failure. Stan was born to Edwin and Myrtle (Beardshear) Jensen in Homer, NE on September 22, 1934. He grew up on a small general practice farm in the Missouri bluffs and went to a one room school for his elementary education. His academic work won him a Regents scholarship to the University of Nebraska. He earned a BS in Technical Agriculture and stayed at UNL to earn a PhD in Plant Pathology.

While a student he met and married Janice Swanson a dietetics student from Burwell. Jan and Stan were married for 62 years and were a great outdoor couple, skiing, camping, hunting, and fishing together for nearly all their married life. Their international travels extended over 60 countries.

Survivors include his wife Jan, their three daughters and families, Cindy, Robert, Hunter and Colton Arias; Linda, Steve and Meghan Schellpeper and Angela and Remington Johnson; and Susan and Dale Martin all of the Lincoln area. His brother Vern and Lucetta of Mission, TX and numerous extended families. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Lynn and wife Marianna.

