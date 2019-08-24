January 1, 1936 - August 22, 2019
Stanley G. Bruning, age 83, of Hooper, formerly of Geneva, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born January 1, 1936, to Walter & Doris (Bowen) Bruning.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Salem Mennonite Church, rural Shickley with Pastor Shawn Nolt. Military graveside services: 2 p.m. Bruning Public Cemetery. Visitation: 1 - 8 p.m. with family 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials to the family to designated at a later date. Condolences to farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
