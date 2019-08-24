{{featured_button_text}}

January 1, 1936 - August 22, 2019

Stanley G. Bruning, age 83, of Hooper, formerly of Geneva, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born January 1, 1936, to Walter & Doris (Bowen) Bruning.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Salem Mennonite Church, rural Shickley with Pastor Shawn Nolt. Military graveside services: 2 p.m. Bruning Public Cemetery. Visitation: 1 - 8 p.m. with family 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials to the family to designated at a later date. Condolences to farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Stanley Bruning, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Aug 25
Visitation
Sunday, August 25, 2019
1:00PM-8:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Order flowers for Stanley's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Stanley's Visitation begins.
Aug 25
Family Present for Visitation
Sunday, August 25, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Order flowers for Stanley's Family Present for Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Stanley's Family Present for Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments