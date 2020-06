Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Stanley Edward Rychecky, 73, of Crete, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 26, 2020. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. July 6, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. Visitation: 1-5 p.m. July 5, at the Kuncl Funeral Home - Crete. Memorials to the family are to be designated at a later date.