June 21, 1923 - July 8, 2019
Sophia G. Schoenfeld, 96, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1923 in Drohowyze, Ukraine to Nokolai and Anna Gryca. She enjoyed traveling, watching wrestling, Wheel of Fortune and gambling. She always had M&M's readily available for herself.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Phil) Durst; sons Wally (Carolyn) Panasiuk; Roman (Cathy) Panasiuk; grandchildren Jenny Durst (Michael Hathcock); Ryan (Hali) Durst; Justin Panasiuk (Michael Davis); Brandon (Heather) Panasiuk; Mackenzie (Jason) Howard; Dustin Sieler; T.J. (Wendy) Sieler and Ryan (Molly) Sieler; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Crew Durst; Owen and Myles Panasiuk; Asher Nolan and August Howard and Nora, Brody, Max, Lucy, Sophia and Oliver Sieler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Roman Panasiuk and Gilbert Schoenfeld and step-daughter Verola Wolcott.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country House II and Tabitha Hospice for the excellent care provided to Sophia.
Private services will be held. Memorials have been suggested to Tabitha Hospice or Country House II. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com