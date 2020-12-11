Sophia Danielle Arnold

June 29, 1988 - December 8, 2020

Our beautiful granddaughter, sister, daughter, and mother, Sophia Danielle Arnold, 32, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020. Sophia was born June 29, 1988 at St. Elizabeth's hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. Sophia had the biggest eyes that utterly sparkled when she smiled. She was an adventurer in mind and spirit. Sophia attended high school in Lincoln, Nebraska and Tampa, Florida and graduated in 2006. Sophia took pride that she completed her associate degree in Accounting from Southeast Community College in 2017.

Sophia thought that her proudest accomplishments were her three beautiful, funny, kind, loving, and lively children: Kennadie, Quincy and Prince, who will continue to remind us of the best of her. Sophia was an effervescent spitfire. She loved fashion, and she loved to dance. She founded the Step Team at Southwest High School. Sophia loved singing all genres of music. She was funny and vivacious, and her free spirit was open and accepting of all people. She was known to fiercely defend anyone she felt was being mistreated and was most loyal to her friends and family. Her laughter and sense of humor were infectious and drew many friends from all walks of life from Nebraska to Florida.