As the surviving son of Sonja A. Schacht, I will recount a life taken too soon by the ravages of Covid at the age of 72. She was a proud veteran of the US armed forces and retired after 25 years of service. She loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team and would frequently serve as an usher. Soon after moving to Tucson, she made new friends at The Frozen Cactus where she would watch the games. She loved food but almost always remarked that it needed more sauce. She loved to travel and often reflected warmly on time spent in Germany, Hong Kong, and Hawaii.