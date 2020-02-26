Sondra J. Kuklish

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Kuklish; daughter, Whitney Nims-Morris; parents, Reece and Sybil Edens. Survived by daughters, Stacy Nims and Angie (Dave) Miller; step-children, Deb Kuklish and Steve (Sheila) Kuklish; grandchildren: Ashley Morris, Kate Miller, Maddison Morris, Ed Miller, Ally Miller, Taylor Kuklish and Alex Kuklish; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pamela (Dave) Clowdis, Cynthia (Chuck) Hinton and Chris Edens; many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.