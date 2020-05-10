× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 10, 1997 - May 4, 2020

Skyler Robert Proplesch, 22 of Otoe, passed away on May 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 10, 1997 to Kirk Proplesch & Susan VanHouse in Omaha, NE. Skyler graduated from Syracuse High School in 2016. He was currently employed as a member of the Love's Travel Stop family in Syracuse, NE.

Skyler enjoyed the great outdoors. A few of the activities he had a passion for were deer hunting with his dad, uncles and friends and building awesome bon fires. He also loved fishing with his grandmother. His favorite pastime was long country drives with his best friend and shotgun rider, Peanut, a black and white Labrador mix.

His jokester personality had an infectious effect on everyone he met. His positive attitude and warm heart touched countless lives. He was truly a shining star, a beacon in the night for all who encountered him no matter where their roads led. His sense of humor and cheesy grin touched you in such a way, it warmed your soul and made you have a brighter day.

Words cannot express how deeply he was loved and will be missed by all those who had the opportunity to know him.