June 10, 1997 - May 4, 2020
Skyler Robert Proplesch, 22 of Otoe, passed away on May 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 10, 1997 to Kirk Proplesch & Susan VanHouse in Omaha, NE. Skyler graduated from Syracuse High School in 2016. He was currently employed as a member of the Love's Travel Stop family in Syracuse, NE.
Skyler enjoyed the great outdoors. A few of the activities he had a passion for were deer hunting with his dad, uncles and friends and building awesome bon fires. He also loved fishing with his grandmother. His favorite pastime was long country drives with his best friend and shotgun rider, Peanut, a black and white Labrador mix.
His jokester personality had an infectious effect on everyone he met. His positive attitude and warm heart touched countless lives. He was truly a shining star, a beacon in the night for all who encountered him no matter where their roads led. His sense of humor and cheesy grin touched you in such a way, it warmed your soul and made you have a brighter day.
Words cannot express how deeply he was loved and will be missed by all those who had the opportunity to know him.
He is survived by his Parents: Kirk Proplesch & Susan Allright; Twin Sister: Brooklynn Proplesch; Grandmother: Linda Proplesch; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents: Robert Proplesch, Dan & Loretta VanHouse and Half-Brother: Zak Tuller.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice. They may be sent to the Proplesch family in care of the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 246 Syracuse, NE 68446. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
