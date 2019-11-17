July 6, 1925 - October 27, 2019
Sister Frances Ann Havel, OSF, a Sister of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration for 72 years, died peacefully at Mount St. Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs on October 27, 2019. She graduated from Milligan High School in 1942. Sister Frances entered the community on February 11, 1947.
She received a bachelor's degree in Nursing in 1962. Her greatest love was her ministry in the operating rooms as a supervisor for 13 years. In 1964 she received a Masters in Hospital Administration and for 17 years worked at St. Elizabeth and helped plan the new hospital and also in Grand Island at St. Francis Hospital. She retired to Mount Saint Francis in May of 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
When she wasn't working, Sister Frances loved Nebraska Football, bowling and listening to music.Sister Frances Ann (Margaret May) Havel was born on July 6, 1925 to Emil and Tonie (Laun) Havel in Milligan, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Irma Naimon, brothers Emil and Donald Havel, brother-in-law Bill Smith and a niece Susan Lockee. She is survived by her sister, Virgie Smith of Lincoln, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Resurrection was held on November 2, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish and burial was in Mount St. Francis Cemetery in Colorado Springs.