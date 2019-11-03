July 6, 1925 - October 27, 2019
Sister Frances Ann Havel, OSF, a Sister of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration for 72 years, died peacefully at Mount St. Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs on October 27, 2019. Sister Frances Ann (Margaret May) Havel was born on July 6, 1925 in Milligan, Nebraska to Emil and Antonie (Laun) Havel. She is survived by her sister Virginia and preceded in death by her sister Irma and brothers Emil and Donald.
You have free articles remaining.
She entered the Community on February 11, 1947 and made final profession on August 12, 1954. In 1962 she received a BS in Nursing from Loretto Heights College in Denver and in 1964 a Master in Hospital Administration from Saint Louis University. Her gift as administer took her to hospitals in Colorado, Nebraska and New Mexico.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday November 2nd at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to: Sr. Marietta Spenner, Provincial, and Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.