Sidney R. Fix, 89, Lincoln, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend, Korean War veteran, volunteer, and God's servant, passed on Good Friday with family at his side in his home of 60 years. Two weeks before, neighbors surprised him on his 89th birthday with a parade of bikes and a pickup truck. As trumpets blared “There is No Place Like Nebraska,” his family across the USA joined online. Born on a farm southwest of Pierce, Neb., he attended Pierce schools for 12 years and farmed with his parents for 21 years. Upon graduating from Pierce High in 1948, having excelled in academics, football, basketball, and track, a teacher urged him to leave for college. He stayed, knowing his was needed on the farm. In 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Norma L. Trampe, and three months later was drafted by the U.S. Army for the Korean War effort. He served two years in basic infantry and leadership school in Fort Riley, Kan., and as a corporal in Germany on the Russian Front. While encouraged to re-up as an officer, he returned to his wife and a one-year old son he'd not met. He worked the family farm and as a mechanic to support his growing family. In 1957, he moved his wife, son, and new daughter to Lincoln to earn his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. After classes, he worked as a mechanic to support his family of now five, while studying at night. He graduated on a Saturday in June 1961, and two days later began his 32-year career as an engineer, and eventually, Chief Engineer, for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. While there, he worked on belt and hose development, authored and coauthored 11 U.S. Patents, and designed and built his family a new home. Over the decades, he enjoyed coaching his sons' Little Chiefs Baseball teams and his daughters' track and softball skills. He volunteered at the Lincoln VA hospital and worked at the American Legion's Sherman Baseball field and served on the baseball committee for 15 years. With his wife, he delivered Tabitha Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors, and after his wife's unexpected passing in 2011, he continued on his own. He was an usher at Christ Lutheran Church, where he was a member for 64 years. He was a lifelong Cornhusker sports fan, through good and bad seasons. Survivors: daughters, Janet Fix and her husband Paul Anderson of Bethesda, Md.; Lyn Fix and her dog Ellis of Louisville, Colo.; sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Peggy Fix of Charleston, S.C.; Brad Fix of Menominee, Mich. and Cathy Fix of Fishers, Ind.; grandchildren: Kalene, Ryan and Daniel Fix; Tate and Emma Fix-Anderson; Samantha and David Fix; great granddaughters Isabel and Lily Fix, Adeline Mastenbrook, and Madison Gorder; brother and sister-in-laws, Delbert and Betty Jean Fix of Rochester, N.Y., Doug and Shirley Trampe of Norfolk; Judy Trampe of Scottsdale, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Norma L. Fix; his parents, Arthur and Anna Fix, and young brother, Artie; and brother-in-law Stanley Trampe. The Fix family is grateful for Sid's life, your prayers and friendship. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to be good neighbors to seniors, the homebound, and hungry and consider donating to the Orphan Grain Train of Northeast Nebraska (PO Box 1466, Norfolk, NE 68702-1466) or Tabitha Meals on Wheels of Lincoln.