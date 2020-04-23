Shuet Tsing (Helen) Tang passed away on 4/18/2020 at age 88. Born 12/31/1931 in Canton China. She was a dedicated wife to her husband Kweng Hoong (George) for 68 years, stood by his side until his death in 2016. Shuet lived a full life, made many friends and was loved by everyone she met. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In turn, they loved her curry chicken and egg rolls.