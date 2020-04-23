April 18, 2020
Shuet Tsing (Helen) Tang passed away on 4/18/2020 at age 88. Born 12/31/1931 in Canton China. She was a dedicated wife to her husband Kweng Hoong (George) for 68 years, stood by his side until his death in 2016. Shuet lived a full life, made many friends and was loved by everyone she met. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In turn, they loved her curry chicken and egg rolls.
Survived by sons, Dominic (Jeanne) of Omaha, Joe (Terry), Eric (Kristie) of Lincoln; daughters, Antonia of Lincoln, Susan (William) Tsui of Hong Kong. Six grandchildren, Eric (Suzie), Nick (Kara), Lavena, Elaina (Cliff), Adrian (Maren), and Audrey. Seven great-grandchildren, Amelia, Cameron, Christian, Trevor, Christian and Bastian (twins) and Ezra.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at aspenaftercare.com
