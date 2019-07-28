February 8, 1937 - July 17, 2019
Shirley Yvonne Goetz, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home in Lincoln, surrounded by family. She was born February 8, 1937 on an original homestead farm in Eureka, S.D., to Daniel and Lydia (Isaak) Brenneise. She was the youngest of four siblings. She married Derald Christ Goetz on November 10, 1957 in Rapid City, S.D. Derald and Shirley started Goetz Foundation Coating in 1965 and successfully grew the business for over 30 years.
She was an active member of the College View SDA church, where she frequently volunteered to make meals for those in need. She was also a volunteer for the Crisis Line for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, water aerobics, lunch outings with friends, and spending time with family and friends. Shirley touched and influenced the lives of many people. She will be missed but not forgotten.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Derald, and three siblings, and is survived by her three children; Sherene (Jeff), Allen, Texas; Douglas (Carrie), Littleton, Colo.; and Dennis (Angie), Lincoln; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, at College View Church, 48th & Prescott in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the College View Church or Union College. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.