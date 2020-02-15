Shirley Stubbendick
Shirley Stubbendick

February 12, 2020

Shirley Stubbendick, 73, of Palm Coast, Fla., passed away on February 12, 2020 in Palm Coast.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 10:30am at North Branch First Lutheran Church, Avoca, NE. Lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Shirley's name to the Syracuse Elementary School Library.

