Shirley Scheer, 91, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1929 in Ord, Nebraska to Clarence and Flora (Leggett) Anderson. Shirley taught French at Lincoln High for many years. She was a gifted teacher and was devoted to her students. Many remained in touch for years.Shirley spent every summer of her life at a lake cabin in Minnesota that her grandfather built almost 100 years ago. It was her second home and she enjoyed it immensely. Her family would often visit. She had three sons and a daughter, all of whom spent time at the lake.