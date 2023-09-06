Shirley Nadine Blocher

September 4, 2023

Shirley Nadine (Meyers) Blocher, 87, of Lincoln, NE, passed away peacefully at home in care of her family and the kind hands of the Tabitha Hospice team, on September 4, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Sherman Blocher, and their four children, Kathryn (Alan) Berndt, Bruce Blocher, Brian Blocher, and Ken (Barbara) Blocher. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren and soon-to-be 13 great grandchildren.

Shirley was a longtime member of the Antelope Park Church of the Brethren. During her short illness, she felt support and care from the church family and her creator.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be planned for a later date.

