September 15, 1934 - November 23, 2019
Shirley Margaret (Badberg) Knople was born on September 15, 1934 near Talmage Nebraska. She passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 85 at Belle Terrace in Tecumseh Nebraska.
Memorial services Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00am at the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse, Nebraska. Arrangements By: Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 644 Park St. Syracuse, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Family for later designation. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com