× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Mae VanGroningen

July 17, 1935 - July 1, 2020

Sutton resident Shirley Mae VanGroningen, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE. Shirley was born in Saronville, NE on July 17, 1935, to Ernest Oliver and Blanch Ella (Higgins) Ham. She attended Saronville School through the eighth grade, then Sutton High School graduating in 1952. She was united in marriage to Richard Van Groningen on November 9, 1958. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton, NE.

She is survived by her husband, Richard VanGroningen of Sutton, NE; son, Jerry VanGroningen of Sutton, NE; daughter, Judy VanGroningen of Houston, TX; two step-grandchildren, Sarah and Brandon Herbsleb of Houston, TX; sister, Bonna Jean Driewer of Aurora, NE and nine nieces and 12 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Patsy Hemje and Brother, Howard Ham.

Private graveside services will be conducted at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton, NE. Visitation with a closed casket will be Sunday July 5, 2020, from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE. We will follow the DHM social distancing guidelines at visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com