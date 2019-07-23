Shirley Mae Meisinger 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Send a Gift of Remembrance Shirley Mae Meisinger × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Plattsmouth, August 20, 1945 - July 20, 2019 Send a Gift of Remembrance Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley Mae Meisinger Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? Print Ads Theater UNL-MARY RIEPMA ROSS MEDIA ART - Ad from 2019-07-19 Jul 19, 2019 UNL - Mary Riepma Ross Media Art 313 N 13th St, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-472-9100 Website Service LANCASTER EVENT CENTER(RETAIL) - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Lancaster Event Center 4100 N 84th St, Lincoln, NE 68507 402-441-6545 Website Restaurant FRESH HEALTH CAFE - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Restaurant CACTUS RESTAURANT - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Car WOODHOUSE AUTO FAMILY-MARKETING - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Woodhouse Auto Family-marketing 6603 L ST, OMAHA, NE 68117 402-504-1563 Medical SOUTHEAST NE CANCER CENTER - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center 201 S. 68th Street Place, Lincoln, NE 68510 402-420-7000 Website Restaurant VENUE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Venue Restaurant & Lounge 4111 Pioneer Woods Dr Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68506 402-488-8368 Website Service LANCASTER EVENT CENTER(RETAIL) - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Lancaster Event Center 4100 N 84th St, Lincoln, NE 68507 402-441-6545 Website Service LINCOLN ELECTRIC SYSTEM - FIRESPRING - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 LINCOLN ELECTRIC SYSTEM-FIRESPRING 1040 O ST, LINCOLN, NE 68508 402-475-4211 Sale FICKE & FICKE - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Ficke & Ficke 941 O St Ste 777, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-475-1141 Website