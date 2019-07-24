August 24, 1928 - July 21, 2019
Shirley M. Downing, 90, of Lincoln, died on July 21, 2019. She was born in Lincoln on August 24, 1928 to James H. and Helen (Vogt) Kitchen. Shirley was the former owner/operator of X-Press Kopy. She was also a former press operator at Varsity Print and Copy Cat and previously had been a bindery operator at Brown Printing and Lincoln Journal Star. Member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Soroptimist International, Toastmistress Club and founding member of AWE (Association of Woman Entrepreneurs). Shirley also volunteered for the Lied Center and various other charitable organizations.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Pam Downing & Cynthia Downing; grandchildren, James Lockard, Cara (Adam) Gotschall, Tria (Chris) Pischel; great-grandson, William Gotschall; sisters-in-law, Ruth & Roena Downing; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and brothers, Donald & Ronald Kitchen.
Viewing will be from 9-11 am followed by the funeral at 11 am Thursday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Burial: Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com.
